The sun, the waves, and South Jersey's gorgeous sand; are there many more reasons you need to indulge in a beach day at the Jersey shore?. For one man from Williamstown, he goes to the beach to get creative. A man by the name of David Coyle has become pretty popular over the years for his insane sandcastle creations he erects along NJ's beaches. This time, he's gaining some attention for the epic construct of Citizens Bank Park he made in Ocean City.