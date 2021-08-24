Two Pitchers Team Up As Trion Bulldogs Defeat Mt. Zion In Shut-Out

The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser volleyball team began practice on Monday, Aug. 16, as the varsity squad brings back six letter winners from last season. With several players from last year’s team graduated, the Bulldogs will feature a mix of experienced and less experienced ladies on this year’s team. Senior Greta Jorstad returns and was a First Team all-conference player in 2020 and a middle hitter/setter. The lady Bulldogs are coming off of a shortened season where they finished with a 4-6 record (4-5 in conference play). The ‘Dogs will host a four-team scrimmage against Bruce, Cameron and Unity on Saturday, Aug. 21. C-W opens the regular season on the road when they play in a seven-team tournament at Elmwood/Plum City on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Pictured from left to right are Kendal Evans, Kora Claflin and Mariah Mitchell; in back are Mariah Bilodeau, Greta Jorstad and Olivia Schofield.
