Report: Rockets to sign Daishen Nix, Tyler Bey to training camp deals

By Ben DuBose
 6 days ago
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Houston Rockets are signing guard Daishen Nix and forward Tyler Bey to Exhibit 10 contracts, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. The transaction will allow both players to report to training camp with the team when it opens in late September.

NBA teams are allowed to have up to 20 players in training camp, but can only carry a maximum of 15 players under standard contracts and two Two-Way players. Assuming those slots are all filled, and they are in Houston at the moment, that leaves room for up to three additional players on training camp deals. While any Exhibit 10 signing could theoretically play well enough to earn a roster spot, the more likely scenario is for the Rockets to evaluate those players as potential options for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers — the team’s G League affiliate.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Nix played alongside Rockets rookie Jalen Green with last season’s G League Ignite as part of the NBA’s new “professional pathway” program. Nix averaged 8.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 26.5 minutes per game, with the rebounding total reflecting his unique blend of size and strength for a lead guard.

Meanwhile, Bey averaged 15.1 points (49.3% FG, 32.5% on 3-pointers) and 9.2 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game in the G League last season. A second-round pick by Dallas in the 2020 NBA draft, the 6-foot-7 forward played sparingly (3.9 minutes per game) in 18 brief appearances with the Mavericks at the NBA level. Bey was not given a qualifying offer after the season, which made him an unrestricted free agent.

For more information on Nix, who went undrafted last month, For The Win draft guru Bryan Kalbrosky took to HoopsHype to offer an analysis of Nix’s play alongside Green at the G League bubble. Kalbrosky also has this exclusive interview with Bey from November 2020.

