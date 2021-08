POCATELLO — A staple of south Pocatello for more than 50 years and home to arguably the best burger in town is shuttering its doors on Saturday. The Rim Rock Bar & Grill located at 4539 S. 5th Ave. in Pocatello is closing on Saturday after the bar’s owners for the last 14 years, Julie and Steve Lenon, were unable to negotiate a new lease with the property owners.