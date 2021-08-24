Walt Whitman High School teacher, community rowing coach charged with sexual abuse

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A high school principal at the center of a controversy in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is now on administrative leave. The school district announced Monday, August 30, Colleyville Heritage High Principal Dr. James Whitfield was placed on paid administrative leave. “As this is an ongoing personnel matter, we will not comment further. We remain committed to providing a learning environment at Colleyville Heritage that fosters and encourages student academic and extracurricular achievement,” Grapevine-Colleyville ISD said in a news release. Last Monday, August 23, students gathered at a school board meeting to express their support for Whitfield. James Whitfield – Colleyville Heritage High Principal (CBS 11) Some in the district have accused him of implementing critical race theory in the classroom. He was asked to remove photos from Facebook taken on a beach vacation with is wife, that some felt were inappropriate. The school district has called the photos questionable for an educator, especially a principal or administrator, and they said it has nothing to do with race.