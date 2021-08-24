Cancel
High School

Walt Whitman High School teacher, community rowing coach charged with sexual abuse

By Peter Hermann, Perry Stein Today at
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teacher at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda who also is a longtime coach at a community rowing club was arrested Tuesday and charged with engaging in an illegal relationship with a teenage student who had been on the crew team. Kirkland Shipley, 47, of Northwest Washington, was charged...

Walt Whitman
#Sex Abuse#Rowing#Secondary Education#Walt Whitman High School#D C Superior Court#The Whitman Crew Team#The Washington Post
