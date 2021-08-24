Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Country Ever After’ Star Criscilla Anderson, 41, is Still Grooving During Stage 4 Colon Cancer Battle, Works With Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

By Marisa Sullivan
survivornet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCriscilla Anderson, choreographer and wife of country star Coffey Anderson, has never lost her groove despite battling stage 4 colon cancer as a mom of three. The former music video star, 41, for artists like Rihanna and Britney Spears has been choreographing for the famed Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, along with teaching other hip hop dance classes.

www.survivornet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Bowel Cancer#Country Ever After#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

'This Has Gotta Stop': Eric Clapton Drops Apparent Anti-Vax Anthem

Vehement anti-vaccine rocker Eric Clapton has just dropped what appears to be a musical rant against pandemic restrictions and vaccines. The animated music video for the legendary guitarist’s apparent anti-vaccine anthem “This Has Gotta Stop” features an evil puppeteer and protesters brandishing signs reading “Liberty” and “Stop.” (Check it out in the video up top.)
TV Showsmynews13.com

Actress Markie Post has died of cancer at age 70

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CNS) — Veteran actress Markie Post, best known for her starring role on the 1980s sitcom "Night Court," has died following a nearly four-year battle with cancer. She was 70. Post's manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her death to multiple media outlets late Saturday. Her death comes...
CancerKXLY

Val Kilmer has more energy than ever after battling cancer

Val Kilmer has found a new lease of life after his cancer diagnosis. The 61-year-old actor is still recovering after being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 following two years of health issues, but his children – Jack, 26, and Mercedes, 29 – have said their dad now has more “energy” than ever.
Public Healthblackchronicle.com

Former Bodyguard & Trainer of Beyoncé Dies of COVID-19

Craig Adams, a Houston trainer, and Beyoncé’s former bodyguard, has died from COVID-19. Tina Lawson shared the news on Instagram, saying, “Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy. This is only the latest of many friends and family that were lost to COVID.”. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US...
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Ungrateful Bride? Amy Roloff DRAGGED For Not Thanking Matt

Little People, Big World fans have a lot to be excited for. While Amy and Chris’ big day may be over, but there are still more exciting details coming out about the wedding. While it may have been seemingly innocent, fans were quick to take notice that Amy didn’t thank someone that played an integral role in making sure her second wedding went off without a hitch. Keep reading to find out more.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

All My Children and Dynasty star passes after cancer battle

ALL My Children and Dynasty star Michael Nader has died following a battle with cancer. Nader’s wife, Jodi Lister, confirmed that the iconic actor had passed away in a statement. 2. Michael Nader has diedCredit: Getty. “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,”...
CelebritiesNew York Post

Val Kilmer reveals struggle ‘to breathe or eat’ after throat cancer battle

Val Kilmer is choosing to live boldly despite living with throat cancer. The “Alexander” actor opened up about his health battles in his new Amazon documentary, “Val.”. The 61-year-old is now cancer-free after he was diagnosed six years ago. He’s now in recovery after enduring painful chemotherapy treatments, radiation and a tracheotomy that permanently damaged his voice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy