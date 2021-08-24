‘Country Ever After’ Star Criscilla Anderson, 41, is Still Grooving During Stage 4 Colon Cancer Battle, Works With Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Criscilla Anderson, choreographer and wife of country star Coffey Anderson, has never lost her groove despite battling stage 4 colon cancer as a mom of three. The former music video star, 41, for artists like Rihanna and Britney Spears has been choreographing for the famed Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, along with teaching other hip hop dance classes.www.survivornet.com
