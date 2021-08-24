Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

C Yadier Molina agrees to 2022 contract with Cardinals

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RxaSC_0bbpEnMh00
1 of 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina is staying with the St. Louis Cardinals, agreeing to a one-year contract that covers what could be his final season in 2022.

St. Louis announced the deal with its longtime catcher on Tuesday. Molina, 39, broke into the majors with the Cardinals in 2004 and never left. The 10-time All-Star helped the team win the World Series in 2006 and 2011.

“We are pleased to announce that Yadi has agreed to cement his career legacy with the Cardinals for a final season in 2022,” said John Mozeliak, the president of baseball operations for the Cardinals. “His experience, leadership, work ethic and winning desire are all part of what we value as an organization.”

Molina’s 2,080 career games behind the plate are the most for any catcher with just one team. He is a nine-time Gold Glove winner.

Molina was selected by St. Louis in the fourth round of the 2000 amateur draft. The Bayamon, Puerto Rico, native is a .280 career hitter with 168 homers and 983 RBIs heading into Tuesday night’s game against Detroit.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

553K+
Followers
305K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
John Mozeliak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The St Louis Cardinals#All Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBaudacy.com

More details emerge of extension talks between Cardinals, Yadier Molina

Yadier Molina and the St. Louis Cardinals are continuing to talk about keeping the catcher with the only MLB team he's ever played for and avoiding a second consecutive offseason of the franchise icon reaching free agency. Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report that the Cardinals "are...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians, Nick Wittgren fall to Boston, 5-3, in 10 innings

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Extra innings have not been kind to Nick Wittgren and the Indians of late. The story did not change Saturday evening at Progressive Field. Cal Quantrill pitched seven strong innings, but he was long gone by the time J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to lead Boston to a 5-3 win over the Indians and Wittgren.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Ian Happ is the Designated Hitter

The White Sox have taken the first four games of the season, but there’s still two remaining. Let’s see if Alec Mills and this group of Cubs hitters can take down Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1. Rafael Ortega, LF. 2. Frank Schwindel, 1B. 3. Ian...
MLBcubsinsider.com

Quantifying Hope: Ian Happ’s Recent Stats Should Be Reason for Optimism

Look, I know all the batting average honks out there are already pointing and yelling, “.198!” as they read the headline and probably didn’t even reach the lede. That’s cool, it comes with the territory. What also comes with the territory is finding ways to discuss a team that was playing its way to nowhere even before the deadline saw the Cubs trade a shovel for a backhoe.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Jonathan Araúz was asleep in Buffalo hotel when team called at 1 p.m. to tell him to hurry to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Red Sox called Jonathan Araúz’s phone at approximately 1 p.m. Friday to tell him he needed to take a three-hour bus ride from Buffalo to Cleveland. The Red Sox recalled Araúz and selected Yairo Muñoz from Worcester right before Friday’s game after Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and Christian Arroyo (close contact to Hernández) also was placed on the COVID-related IL.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
MLBthesalemnewsonline.com

Short takes: Edman, yes. Sosa, maybe. But a DeJong trade could be another that burns the Cardinals

In our weekly chat, we look at how the Cardinals can avoid the roster-construction mistakes that have haunted them this season. Q: The Cardinals brought back Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright to go along with a solid core of Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Jack Flaherty. The Cards had a chance to be really good, but Bill DeWitt and John Mozeliak opted to place a weak supporting cast. This mistake can’t happen again. Would you agree?
MLBBirmingham Star

Javier Baez, Mets set for unique doubleheader vs. Marlins

On Sunday afternoon, Javier Baez explained how the "thumbs down" sign some New York Mets players flashed at one another after hits was their way of booing back at fans. Baez will probably get his first chance to hear how Mets fans feel about being booed Tuesday afternoon by playing in a game thatbegan 142 days earlier, when Baez was a member of the Chicago Cubs.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals have an Alex Reyes problem

Alex Reyes was the best closer in baseball in the first half of the season. Now, the St. Louis Cardinals have no choice but to remove him from the ninth inning. Just as the St. Louis Cardinals expressed confidence about Alex Reyes as the team’s closer, his struggles have reached the point where they can no longer ignore them.
MLBmasnsports.com

Avila finally begins rehab assignment in Florida

It had been nearly two months since Alex Avila last appeared in a ballgame, nearly two months since the 34-year-old catcher was thrust into emergency second base duties and wound up straining both of his calves in the process. Add a mandatory quarantine period after testing positive for COVID-19, and Avila had been stuck on the sidelines far longer than anyone could’ve imagined at the time.
MLBFingerLakes1

Washington Nationals promote three prospects to Rochester

The Washington Nationals have promoted RHP Cade Cavalli, LHP Seth Romero, and RHP Andrew Lee to the Rochester Red Wings from Double-A Harrisburg. Cavalli, rated the top pitching prospect in the Nationals organization by several outlets including MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, is 6-4 with a 2.37 ERA (26 ER, 98.2 IP) in 18 starts between Single-A Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg. He’s combined to allow 63 hits, 28 total runs, three home runs, two hit batters, and 47 walks with 151 strikeouts. His 151 strikeouts lead all minor league pitchers. Cavalli is ranked the No. 23 overall prospect by Baseball America and No. 41 overall by MLB Pipeline. He’s ranked by both outlets as the second-best Washington prospect behind current Rochester catcher Keibert Ruiz. Cavalli, 23, was the Nationals 1st round pick (22nd overall) in 2020 out of the University of Oklahoma.
MLBViva El Birdos

Putting Adam Wainwright’s Season in Perspective

Adam Wainwright’s gem against the Pirates on Saturday night made this a timely article, but it is worth exploring just how uncommonly great Wainwright has been this season. Currently, Wainwright has thrown the second most innings (169 2/3) of any pitcher in the majors. He has also thrown the joint-most complete games (3) in the league and is tied for 10th in fWAR (3.4) among pitchers. While these numbers would be good for any pitcher, they are extraordinary for someone who is about to turn 40.

Comments / 0

Community Policy