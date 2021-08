If there's one thing we've learned in our years of working in the comics news business, it's that Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston gets very cranky if people don't write up the nonstop deluge of press releases churned out by the superhero-industrial complex. "Oi!" Rich will often shout in the Bleeding Cool bullpen, "'oo's coverin' those press releases, then?" Then he will throw the press releases in our faces and storm out of the room. And if no one responds quickly enough, he is liable to completely blow a gasket, so here we are, writing for what it turns out is the second time about Maw #1, a new series hitting stores in September by explosive publisher BOOM! Studios, by Jude Ellison S. Doyle and Fabiana Moscolo.