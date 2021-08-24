Cancel
Video Games

Daily Debate: Was There Still Too Much Hand-Holding in Skyward Sword HD?

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: This article contains minor spoilers for Skyward Sword and Skyward Sword HD. One of the most common criticisms aimed at Skyward Sword is that the game holds the player’s hand far too often. Released during a period of Nintendo’s history in which the company went out of its way to make sure the player was never lost, stuck, or frustrated, Skyward Sword features various methods by which to guide the player, such as the Dousing mechanic, Sheikah Stones, and — perhaps most infamously — the companion character Fi.

www.zeldadungeon.net

Video Games
FanSided

New Pokemon Snap’s DLC adds a surprising amount of content

Last night, I told myself that at 9 PM Eastern I was going to sit down and play through the New Pokemon Snap DLC really quick so I could write about it today. That “real quick” had me looking at the clock at 3:30 AM realizing I still wasn’t done. This is because despite what may seem like three quick stages is actually a lot of content with a lot of replay value and maybe even a legendary… but only if you promise to behave.
Video Games

The Ascent cosmetics bug is deleting players’ weapon and character skins

The Ascent is a hit, though an unfortunate inventory wipe bug is turning some players off. After collecting weapon skins and character cosmetics, many users are finding that they’ve vanished when attempting to equip them. The Ascent weapon skins disappearing glitch is quite prevalent and can impact the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game.
Video Games

Apex Legends cross-progression is a “gnarly” problem to solve

Apex Legends cross-progression has been described as a “gnarly as hell… problem to solve,” by Respawn, though the issue is on track to be sorted by 2022. Taking to a Reddit ask me anything (AMA), Respawn’s Ryan Rigney detailed the issue. “Cross-progression is gnarly as hell in terms of being...
Video Games

Destiny 2's Latest Mission Suggests A Formerly Lost Character Might Still Be Alive

Note: This post contains spoilers from the final Override event of the Season of the Splicer, so if you haven't played the epilogue, you should do so before reading further. Though the Season of the Splicer will continue for two more weeks in Destiny 2, the "epilogue" story event we expected to see is now in the game. Guardians might have defeated the Taken Vex mind Quria a few weeks ago, but there's still one last threat--this one from Lakshmi-2, the leader of the Future War Cult.
Video Games

Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta Date Leaked

For players who need to jump back into Diablo II, they don’t have to wait long. Apparently, the Open beta for Diablo II: Resurrected will begin this month. The Microsft store seems to be the culprit behind this newly leaked information. Numerous sites are now reporting that a listing posted...
Video Games

NieR Re[in]carnation Review – The Past Life Was Probably Better

It’s fair to say that Yoko Taro has long since acquired the attention of a massive fanbase in 2021. Going from developing extremely niche, broken games for over a decade to creating NieR:Automata (and selling six million copies) was already an impressive, lightning-in-a-bottle feat. Automata appeared on several Game of...
Video Games

Apex Legends New Character Seer Will Be Nerfed

Seer Has the Ultimate Wall Hack Which May Be Fixed in an Upcoming Patch. Apex Legends’ new character Seer has just dropped, but the game’s developers have already confirmed that the character’s strength will be reduced in an upcoming update. Based on what has bee observed about Seer, he appears to be the best support star that can efficiently assist in the heat of battle with enemy positioning.
Video Games

This Skyrim mod adds "modernised third-person gameplay"

If you ever felt like Skyrim's third-person gameplay could do with an update to give it a more modern action-RPG feel, this could be just the ticket. "True Directional Movement - Modernised Third Person Gameplay" is a mod by Ershin for Skyrim: Special Edition on PC that, well, does exactly what it says on the tin. The mod overhauls Skyrim's third-person gameplay to allow you to move and attack from any direction, while there's also a target lock component to help you keep track of enemies. This target lock comes with an animated health bar widget above enemies, with bosses getting their own (much larger) health bars.
Video Games

Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Aloy Gameplay

Genshin Impact developers Mihoyo announced not too long ago that Aloy, from PlayStation's highly-popular title Horizon Zero Dawn, would soon be added as a new character. At the time, Mihoyo didn't have much to share about the addition of Aloy outside of the reveal of a piece of character art that gave fans an idea of how she would look in-game. Now, thanks to some leaked gameplay that has come about, we've been able to get our first actual idea of how Aloy will play in Genshin Impact.
Video Games

Apex Legends Devs Say That A Seer Nerf Is Coming Next Week

Update: Respawn announced on Twitter that the Seer balance update will go live next week, following a Prowler and L-Star nerf going live later today. The Apex Legends team at Respawn did an AMA on Reddit today to discuss the launch of Season 10 and the brand-new Legend Seer. The community had plenty of questions about the latest update and some possible balances it might need, but nothing came up quite as frequently as Seer feeling too powerful.
Video Games

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Rated For Switch In Australia

The Australian Classifications Board has published its rating for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. these entries, the games have been given a “PG” rating for “mild violence” and “online functionality”, as well as been noted to contain themes with “very mild impact”. Although this information is nothing players wouldn’t already know about the game, the ratings do indicate that the games still seem to be on track to release in November, despite The Pokemon Company being relatively quiet about them.
Video Games

Avatar Legends Breaks Kickstarter Record for Biggest TTRPG Campaign

Avatar Legends has become the biggest tabletop roleplaying game to ever launch on Kickstarter. After just three days, the Kickstarter for Avatar Legends has broken the Kickstarter record for biggest tabletop roleplaying game ever. The upcoming tabletop game, which will allow players to build tabletop roleplaying games set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: Legend of Korra, beat the record previously established by Matt Colville's Strongholds & Followers, which raised $2.1 million over 30 days. By comparison, the Kickstarter for Magpie Games is currently sitting (as of press time) at $4 million with 24 days remaining on its 30 day campaign.
Video Games

Halo Infinite battle royale leaks reveal the first worthy threat to Warzone

Halo Infinite might be getting a battle royale mode, and if so, it could pose the first real threat to Call of Duty: Warzone. As spotted by ResetEra user DukeBlueBall and relayed by Video Games Chronicle, a data-mined Halo Infinite technical preview file features a clip that sounds exactly like the game’s announcer saying the words “battle royale.”
Video Games

New Wipeout Game Coming To PS5 – Rumor

Wipeout, the futuristic racing game might be making a return onto the PlayStation 5 if a new rumor is to be believed. With added power that the PlayStation 5 boasts, as well as its SSD that allowed Ratchet & Clank to play as well as it did, this would definitely prove a smart decision if true.\
Video Games

Mass Effect 2 is An All-Time Sci-fi Classic

Mass Effect launched in 2007 as the boldest science-fiction project ever conceived for consoles. The complex mythology, history and the many alien races, each with their own political/religious beliefs offered a depth rarely seen in the medium. Only a game as ambitious as Mass Effect 2 could not only match the pedigree of such a massive project but surpass it in every single way imaginable.

Comments / 0

