9 takeaways from the Bears' 19th training camp practice

Following a light practice, the Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Tuesday, where they had a padded practice.

It was another great day for the defense, which brought out the takeaway bin on several occasions. They made it a rough day for quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.

Following Tuesday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from Day 19 of training camp:

1

It was a big day for Chicago's starting safeties

It was another great day for the Bears defense, who brought out the takeaway bin on several occasions. It was an especially impressive day for Chicago’s starting safeties as both Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson logged interceptions.

Jackson picked off Andy Dalton on a deep ball attempt to Darnell Mooney, which was overthrown. But it was still an impressive play by Jackson, who’s looking to get back to picking off quarterbacks.

Gipson took advantage of what appeared to be miscommunication between Justin Fields and Chris Lacy, where Gipson intercepted an overthrown Fields attempt.

2

Justin Fields continues to see limited reps with first-team skill players

Justin Fields was named the Bears’ starting quarterback for their preseason finale against the Titans, where he’s expected to get reps with the first-team offensive line. Although, he likely won’t see many reps with the starting skill position players.

On Monday, Fields saw some reps with the first-team skill players like Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Jimmy Graham. That continued during Tuesday’s practice, where Fields got some work with the starting wide receivers. But Fields continues to work with the second-team offense.

3

Jesse James was the only tight end practicing

Tired: Injuries to Bears offensive linemen.

Wired: Injuries to Bears tight ends.

Jesse James was the only tight end that practiced on Tuesday as Cole Kmet, J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted and Scooter Harrington are sidelined with injuries. Technically, Jimmy Graham isn’t injured, as he had a veteran rest day, but he didn’t practice, leaving James as the lone tight end.

4

Larry Borom saw reps at left tackle with starters

The addition of Jason Peters is a good indication he’ll be the starting left tackle for the Bears, but he’ll have to hold off fifth-round rookie Larry Borom for the job.

Borom saw a lot of reps at left tackle with the starting offensive line during Tuesday’s practice, and it’s clear he’s being given an opportunity to win the job.

While it’s still likely Peters will be the starting left tackle come Week 1, the Bears appear to have a lot of faith in Borom to serve as his backup.

5

Artie Burns got first-team reps at CB

The battle for the starting cornerback spot opposite Jaylon Johnson wages on, where there doesn’t appear to be a clear-cut winner. Not exactly encouraging with the start of the season just three weeks away.

While Kindle Vildor remains the favorite to land the job, as evidenced by his numerous reps with the first-team defense, Artie Burns is also in the mix. Burns saw a lot of work with the starting defense on Tuesday.

Desmond Trufant, who’s also competing for the starting job opposite Johnson, has been out for awhile as it appears he’s dealing with the loss of his father.

6

It was a rough day for the quarterbacks

While Dalton and Fields had some nice passes on Tuesday, it was overall a rough day for both quarterbacks, who were each intercepted by Chicago’s starting safeties and had a couple of other balls that were broken up.

Eddie Jackson picked off a deep Dalton pass attempt to Darnell Mooney, which was under thrown, during a seven-on-seven drill. Fields overthrew Chris Lacy, which appeared to be a miscommunication, and the ball landed in the hands of Tashaun Gipson.

Granted, there was a part of practice dedicated to lofting deep balls. But it sounded like another win for the Bears defense.

7

Jason Peters isn't in game shape just yet

Jason Peters is a perennial left tackle, but he has to make up for lost time after a few months being away from football. In his first first padded practice, since joining the Bears, Peters appeared to be working on getting back in football shape. It’s one of the reasons Peters, who first practiced with the Bears last Thursday, didn’t play Saturday against the Bills. Matt Nagy wanted to make sure he was good to go.

The goal is for Peters, who is battling Borom for the starting left tackle job, is to play in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Titans.

8

Ryan Nall is the third long snapper

When long snapper Patrick Scales was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, tight end Cole Kmet had been tasked with serving as long snapper during practice. But with Scales sidelined with an ankle injury following Saturday’s game and Kmet still out with a hamstring injury, the Bears turned to running back Ryan Nall to handle the snaps for the kickers during a situational team drill.

Good to know the Bears have a contingency plan in place at long snapper.

9

Andy Dalton won the quarterback bucket challenge

One of the new traditions at practice has been the quarterback bucket challenge, where Andy Dalton, Justin Fields and Nick Foles see how many balls they can land in a bucket from a distance.

While Dalton appeared to win the day — sinking five, while Foles landed four and Fields three — it sounds like Fields had the most impressive throw, which was from a further distance than the others.

