Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

9 takeaways from the Bears' 19th training camp practice

By Alyssa Barbieri
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UN1Dv_0bbpCLdD00

Following a light practice, the Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Tuesday, where they had a padded practice.

It was another great day for the defense, which brought out the takeaway bin on several occasions. They made it a rough day for quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.

Following Tuesday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from Day 19 of training camp:

1

It was a big day for Chicago's starting safeties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J48yR_0bbpCLdD00
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

It was another great day for the Bears defense, who brought out the takeaway bin on several occasions. It was an especially impressive day for Chicago’s starting safeties as both Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson logged interceptions.

Jackson picked off Andy Dalton on a deep ball attempt to Darnell Mooney, which was overthrown. But it was still an impressive play by Jackson, who’s looking to get back to picking off quarterbacks.

Gipson took advantage of what appeared to be miscommunication between Justin Fields and Chris Lacy, where Gipson intercepted an overthrown Fields attempt.

2

Justin Fields continues to see limited reps with first-team skill players

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AD4TH_0bbpCLdD00
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Justin Fields was named the Bears’ starting quarterback for their preseason finale against the Titans, where he’s expected to get reps with the first-team offensive line. Although, he likely won’t see many reps with the starting skill position players.

On Monday, Fields saw some reps with the first-team skill players like Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Jimmy Graham. That continued during Tuesday’s practice, where Fields got some work with the starting wide receivers. But Fields continues to work with the second-team offense.

3

Jesse James was the only tight end practicing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kuJiB_0bbpCLdD00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Tired: Injuries to Bears offensive linemen.

Wired: Injuries to Bears tight ends.

Jesse James was the only tight end that practiced on Tuesday as Cole Kmet, J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted and Scooter Harrington are sidelined with injuries. Technically, Jimmy Graham isn’t injured, as he had a veteran rest day, but he didn’t practice, leaving James as the lone tight end.

4

Larry Borom saw reps at left tackle with starters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdRxQ_0bbpCLdD00
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The addition of Jason Peters is a good indication he’ll be the starting left tackle for the Bears, but he’ll have to hold off fifth-round rookie Larry Borom for the job.

Borom saw a lot of reps at left tackle with the starting offensive line during Tuesday’s practice, and it’s clear he’s being given an opportunity to win the job.

While it’s still likely Peters will be the starting left tackle come Week 1, the Bears appear to have a lot of faith in Borom to serve as his backup.

5

Artie Burns got first-team reps at CB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPmLs_0bbpCLdD00
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The battle for the starting cornerback spot opposite Jaylon Johnson wages on, where there doesn’t appear to be a clear-cut winner. Not exactly encouraging with the start of the season just three weeks away.

While Kindle Vildor remains the favorite to land the job, as evidenced by his numerous reps with the first-team defense, Artie Burns is also in the mix. Burns saw a lot of work with the starting defense on Tuesday.

Desmond Trufant, who’s also competing for the starting job opposite Johnson, has been out for awhile as it appears he’s dealing with the loss of his father.

6

It was a rough day for the quarterbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPXST_0bbpCLdD00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

While Dalton and Fields had some nice passes on Tuesday, it was overall a rough day for both quarterbacks, who were each intercepted by Chicago’s starting safeties and had a couple of other balls that were broken up.

Eddie Jackson picked off a deep Dalton pass attempt to Darnell Mooney, which was under thrown, during a seven-on-seven drill. Fields overthrew Chris Lacy, which appeared to be a miscommunication, and the ball landed in the hands of Tashaun Gipson.

Granted, there was a part of practice dedicated to lofting deep balls. But it sounded like another win for the Bears defense.

7

Jason Peters isn't in game shape just yet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lUrFw_0bbpCLdD00
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Jason Peters is a perennial left tackle, but he has to make up for lost time after a few months being away from football. In his first first padded practice, since joining the Bears, Peters appeared to be working on getting back in football shape. It’s one of the reasons Peters, who first practiced with the Bears last Thursday, didn’t play Saturday against the Bills. Matt Nagy wanted to make sure he was good to go.

The goal is for Peters, who is battling Borom for the starting left tackle job, is to play in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Titans.

8

Ryan Nall is the third long snapper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmBFb_0bbpCLdD00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

When long snapper Patrick Scales was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, tight end Cole Kmet had been tasked with serving as long snapper during practice. But with Scales sidelined with an ankle injury following Saturday’s game and Kmet still out with a hamstring injury, the Bears turned to running back Ryan Nall to handle the snaps for the kickers during a situational team drill.

Good to know the Bears have a contingency plan in place at long snapper.

9

Andy Dalton won the quarterback bucket challenge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGrWH_0bbpCLdD00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

One of the new traditions at practice has been the quarterback bucket challenge, where Andy Dalton, Justin Fields and Nick Foles see how many balls they can land in a bucket from a distance.

While Dalton appeared to win the day — sinking five, while Foles landed four and Fields three — it sounds like Fields had the most impressive throw, which was from a further distance than the others.

Gallery

Bears' updated 80-man roster following second round of cuts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQej4_0bbpCLdD00

List

List

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
63K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse James
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Ejax#Wr#Titans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Bears training camp: A down day for Justin Fields

There are bound to be plenty of ups and downs over the course of any training camp. A combination of spending each day with the same people, tending to largely the same routine, and sometimes demanding more of your body than it’s willing to expend in a non-game atmosphere means an occasional lack of sharpness is inevitable.
ClutchPoints

Bears QB Justin Fields finally starting over Andy Dalton, but there’s a catch

Chicago Bears fans are finally getting what they want. Justin Fields is starting for the team in place of Andy Dalton, but it’s not exactly going to last for long. Fields is starting their preseason tilt against the Tennessee Titans particularly because Dalton is taking the first snap for the Bears in Week 1.
247Sports

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields posts impressive preseason stats

The Chicago Bears traded up to the No. 11 spot in the 2021 NFL Draft to select former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. And ever since, the calls for Fields to be the Bears’ starting quarterback Week 1 have grown increasingly louder. Bears coach Matt Nagy has already announced that...
ClutchPoints

Bears rookie Justin Fields will run scout team during regular season

The Chicago Bears have been facing a quarterback controversy since moving up to draft Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Many Bears fans want to see Fields take the helm, although it seems they won’t be getting their wish as Matt Nagy insists on playing Andy Dalton.
NFLQuad-Cities Times

Justin Fields: Chicago Bears QB throws touchdown pass on final preseason play

Justin Fields darted to the right out of the pocket and focused on the Nissan Stadium end zone as Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Teair Tart chased him. The Chicago Bears rookie quarterback saw tight end Jesper Horsted between two defenders and fired the pass, which Horsted reached to grab before he rolled out of the end zone.
NFLBleacher Report

Bears' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL Season

The Chicago Bears are poised to attempt one of the NFL's more unique balancing acts. After making the playoffs last year and in two of the last three seasons, Chicago will try getting back to the postseason. At the same time, the Bears will look to develop quarterback Justin Fields for the future.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Tom Brady has found his new favorite wide receiver

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown will be a problem with the Buccaneers. In the final preseason game before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin the sequel to their Super Bowl winning 2020, Tom Brady has already showed what many Bucs fans must have hoped for since last year; the re-emergence of Antonio Brown to his old self.
NBC Sports

Eagles re-sign veteran WR after yet another injury

The Eagles on Tuesday brought back wide receiver Marken Michel and waived WR Michael Walker with an injury designation. This is the third stint with the Eagles for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Michel. Michel originally signed a futures contract with the Eagles just after the 2018 season ended. He was released...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn't happy with John Harbaugh after suffering serious injury

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn’t happy with his head coach. He may not be saying anything about it directly at the moment, but the second-year running back out of Ohio State certainly isn’t being too secretive about it. Dobbins sustained a serious injury in Baltimore’s final preseason game of 2021 against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy