‘The Witches Of Eastwick’ Remake on the Way from Warner Bros. and Director Ninja Thyberg

"This is your life now – forget your family, focus on being useful to the witch." Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the kids' horror film Nightbooks, a new film from the director of Brightburn, David Yarovesky. Based on the book by J.A. White, and produced by Sam Raimi. The film follows a boy obsessed with scary stories who is imprisoned by an evil young witch in her New York City flat. When Alex, who loves scary stories, is trapped by an evil witch in her magical apartment, and must tell a scary story every night to stay alive, he teams up with another prisoner, Yasmin, to find a way to escape. "Alex must learn to embrace what makes him unique — his love for scary stories — and rewrite his own destiny to break them free." It stars Winslow Fegley as Alex, Lidya Jewett as Yasmin, Krysten Ritter as the evil witch, plus Khiyla Aynne & Jess Brown. This might be some freaky fun! Nothing like a good ol' fashion horror flick for kids.