C Yadier Molina agrees to 2022 contract with Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves fell for the third time in their last four games Saturday with a 5-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Atlanta had a number of opportunities throughout the game but were unable to come up with a timely hit. The loss dropped them to 69-59 and saw their NL East lead trimmed to just 4.5 games. They will face San Francisco again Sunday as Ian Anderson returns from the injured list before heading west for a seven game road trip that will take them to Los Angeles and Colorado.