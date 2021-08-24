Cancel
Coveted 4-star guard Jalen Hood-Schifino commits to IU

By MikeMillerCQ
crimsonquarry.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIke Woodson now has the fifth-best recruiting class in the country for 2022. For that, he can thank Jalen Hood-Schifino. A four-star combo guard from Florida, Hood-Schifino announced his commitment to Indiana on Tuesday, giving the Hoosiers once of the most skilled backcourt players in the current recruiting cycle. According to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, Hood-Schifino is considered the No. 23 overall player in the country, the No. 3 combo guard and the No. 6 overall prospect from his home state.

