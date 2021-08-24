7 Fintech ETFs to Buy Now

Investors can seek to profit from innovation in this developing arena thanks to these funds. Financial technology is changing. The growth of mobile payments and e-commerce forms only part of the development of financial technology, or fintech, and its impact on the global banking system. From cryptocurrencies to risk-management artificial intelligence to crowdfunding, things are changing for finance in the 21st century. If you're looking to invest in these trends, picking individual stocks can require a lot of research – and in many cases, a lot of risk. Another option: exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, that offer an easy and diversified way to invest in the fintech revolution. Here are seven fintech ETFs to consider.