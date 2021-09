AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - A new partnership is helping provide food to children dealing with trauma. Golden Harvest is teaming up with Children’s place in Aiken to make it happen. Children’s Place gives kids three home cooked meals every day as well as some healthy snacks. Now, those children won’t have to worry about where their next meal will come from on weekends. It’s made possible through a $9,000 grant from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Through these funds, Golden Harvest is providing this BackPack Program for Children’s Place.