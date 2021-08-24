Mercedes Formula 1 CEO Toto Wolff, Lawrence Stroll Investigated for Insider Trading

Toto Wolff and the Mercedes Formula 1 team are used to being at the top. Frankly, the team is damn near unbeatable and has been for a while. This dominance on track comes with financial gains off track. For example, team boss and CEO Toto Wolff is worth right around $400 to $500 million. Did Mercedes Formula 1 boss Wolff get there not just through blood, sweat, and tears, but through some less than legitimate means as well?