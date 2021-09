In this edition of Take Five we are joined by Joel Friend from the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, Illinois, a lovely 1900 seat venue located in the western suburbs of Chicago. The Paramount Theater is going to be celebrating its 90th birthday in September 2021. Located right in downtown Aurora, when the theater was built, they had all sorts of shows, vaudeville acts and a couple of operas that were performed. Over the last 10 years, it’s been the showcase to some of the biggest and best that Broadway has to offer.