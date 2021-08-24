This Small MT Town Has An Incredible Steakhouse You Should Visit

Are you a fan of Impractical Jokers? If you're not familiar with the show - it's based on jokes, pranks, uncomfortable situations, and punishments that four friends from Staten Island, New York put each other through. I love it and I've been watching it for years. A buddy of mine introduced me to an episode and that was all it took for me to get hooked. I think one of the reasons it's so popular is because as you're watching - you can picture yourself and your friends doing the exact same ridiculous stuff that you're seeing on tv. My favorite is when I catch a really good episode and it'll have me cracking up out loud.....and my wife will come into the room to see what's so funny. Then she'll roll her eyes and walk away - almost as if she's taking an instant reassessment of her life and questioning her decision to marry someone so easily amused at such nonsense. Good times!