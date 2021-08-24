TAG Demo Schedule for Fall; Margie Whittington Pastel Demo Sept. 13
After a lot of hard work and elbow grease, the TAG Gallery and Studio is ready for shows, workshops, and, finally, meetings. The floor has been painted, gallery walls prepared and construct- ed, and the demo mirror unpacked from storage. Members are looking forward to getting back together for artist demonstrations, Painting of the Month competition, art talk, and the all important refreshments. Health safety precautions will be observed. Here's our upcoming schedule of meetings.
