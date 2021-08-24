Cancel
Chocowinity, NC

Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder-suicide in Chocowinity

By The Daily News
thewashingtondailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are currently at the scene of an apparent murder-suicide at 11736 N.C. Hwy. 33 East in Chocowinity. “The Sheriff’s Office responded to the home and found two persons dead after a family member requested a welfare check on the occupants,” a press release from the BCSO reads. “The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is currently ongoing.”

www.thewashingtondailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

