Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder-suicide in Chocowinity

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are currently at the scene of an apparent murder-suicide at 11736 N.C. Hwy. 33 East in Chocowinity. “The Sheriff’s Office responded to the home and found two persons dead after a family member requested a welfare check on the occupants,” a press release from the BCSO reads. “The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is currently ongoing.”