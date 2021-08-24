Cancel
Lewisville, TX

'It's Spreading So Fast': Lewisville ISD Sees COVID-19 Cases Rise 10-Fold From 1st To 2nd Week Of School

cbslocal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-2022 school year started on Wednesday, Aug. 11. That week, the district reported 24 positive cases on school campuses. The next week, that number rose to 276.

Abilene, TXbigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene ISD shuts down 2nd elementary school classroom this week due to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) has shut down its second classroom in as many days due to COVID-19. A third grade class at Austin Elementary will be closed for 10 days after four students in the same class tested positive for COVID-19 and another student and staff member were symptomatic.
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Rising COVID-19 cases lead Waco ISD to mandate masking

Waco public school students, teachers and staff will be required to wear masks beginning Monday due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Waco schools, Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said Thursday. In a letter to families and school employees, Kincannon said she will order face masks to be...
Copperas Cove, TXcoveleaderpress.com

Two weeks into classes, CCISD sees 70 COVID-19 cases

With eight days of the 2021-2022 school year completed as of Friday, Aug. 27, the Copperas Cove Independent School District has seen a total of 70 COVID-19 cases so far. This includes 52 students and 18 staff cases, according to the district’s COVID-19 weekly case count page on its website, which is updated every Friday afternoon.
Greenville, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Greenville ISD begins reporting COVID-19 cases

The Greenville Independent School District has begun reporting cases of COVID-19 among students and staff members, as Hunt County added dozens of new cases of the virus. The school district is helping to provide a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week. The Hunt County Commissioners Court and the board of the...
Boyd, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Boyd ISD Closes Elementary School Due to COVID-19 Cases

The Boyd ISD Elementary School will be closed for the remainder of this week due to rising COVID-19 cases. District Superintendent Tami Vardy said in a letter sent to parents "we are seeing a significant increase in cases, primarily at BES. Keeping student and staff members' safety in mind, we have made the difficult decision to close our elementary school campus starting tomorrow, 8/26/2021 to begin our COVID-19 deep cleaning protocol."
Kemp, TXPosted by
inForney.com

Kemp ISD to close to 'thoroughly disinfect' campus facilities, transportation due to 'rapid and significant rise' in positive COVID-19 cases

KEMP, Texas — The Kemp Independent School District announced a three-day closure Tuesday morning to allow crews to "thoroughly disinfect" district facilities and transportation due to a "rapid and significant rise" in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the district. All Kemp ISD campuses will be closed Wednesday, August 25, 2021, until...
Kemp, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Kemp ISD Closes Schools Rest Of Week Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

KEMP, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Kemp ISD has closed all schools for the rest of the week, Superintendent James Young announced in a letter to parents, staff and students on Tuesday, August 24. He cited a “rapid and significant rise” of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the school district. While extra-curricular activities at the junior high are cancelled during the campus closures, high school events and practices will continue. All district facilities will be disinfected during this time, he said. READ FULL LETTER HERE: Dear Kemp ISD Family, With student, staff and community safety in mind, as well as the rapid and significant rise of positive COVID cases...
Camden, NJcbslocal.com

Camden Officials To Announce COVID-19 Mandates For Teachers, School Staff This Week As Cases Rise

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — With the new school year just around the corner, a couple of major announcements are expected this week regarding COVID-19 vaccine mandates for teachers and school staff in the area. Kids under 12 have not been approved for a vaccine yet, so officials say this is an important step as cases continue to surge and children are set to return to class.
Texas StateDallas News

Another North Texas school closes for the week as COVID-19 cases rise

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, another North Texas school is closing its doors for the remainder of the week. Boyd ISD will close its elementary school tomorrow and Friday so custodial staff can disinfect the building, the district announced today. Classes will resume on Monday. The district looked at the elementary...
Fort Bend County, TXHouston Chronicle

Fort Bend ISD elementary school goes virtual due to COVID spread

Fort Bend ISD’s Pecan Grove Elementary School is moving to online learning for a week due to the spread of COVID-19. Confirmed case data suggests a “significant impact” to the school’s ability to adequately staff the campus and has caused “an operational disruption” that prevents the district from continuing to provide in-person instruction, according to a letter administrators sent to parents last night.
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Cobb Schools see 1,000+ new COVID-19 cases in fourth week of school

More than 1,000 students and staffers tested positive for COVID-19 across the Cobb County School District in the fourth week of school, the district reported Friday. The district reported 1,033 cases since last Friday, bringing the cumulative case total for this school year to 2,797. The increase was higher than...

