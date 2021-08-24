Cancel
Cancer

Mom takes plunge to finish late daughter's mission

CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Georgia mom who had never swam a full lap until recently is carrying on her late daughter's mission to raise money for cancer research by swimming. Janet Shamlian shares more.

