Mom takes plunge to finish late daughter's mission

One of the most heartbreaking experiences as a human is the sudden passing away of a loved one. Even months and years after their death, random things continue to remind us of the good memories we have with them and the vacuum their absence created in our lives. A young woman named Alyssa Mendoza had barely come to terms with her father's death when one night 10 months after his passing, an email from him appeared in her inbox. "I was scared," she told Bored Panda. "Who wouldn't be when you receive an email from someone who passed away several months ago but when I read it, my heart melted and it reminded me of how pure my parents’ love was."