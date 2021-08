A recent announcement went out on the retirement of Mario Iavicoli after 40 years of service as Haddonfield’s solicitor. I hope the announcement does not go unnoticed. Having worked with Mario a part of those 40 years, I have to congratulate him on a job well done and for his years of selfless service to the borough. It is a remarkable tenure to have worked with so many different commissioner combinations over his career. His advice and wise counsel to the commissioners over the years have benefited Haddonfield immensely.