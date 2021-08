The stars of MLS and Liga MX are set to fight it out in the All-Star final for the first time, and here's what you need to know about it. The 25th edition of the MLS All-Star Game is set to kick-off in August after being rescheduled from July 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this time, the MLS All-Stars will face off against rival league Liga MX for the first time in history.