Lee County, FL

Lee County school bus drivers fear for safety during COVID-19 surge

WINKNEWS.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool bus drivers in Lee County are fearing for their safety after the death of one of their own. Tuesday, 19 Lee County school bus drivers were quarantined or hospitalized, forcing healthy workers to pick up extra routes. This comes as The School District of Lee County was already experiencing a driver shortage, and employed school bus drivers had already picked up extra routes, often delaying student drop-off times.

www.winknews.com

