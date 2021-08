Bank of Georgia reported “outstanding” quarterly performance in its half-year results on Tuesday, which it put down to the rebound in economic activity. The London-listed company said it generated “strong” operating income before cost of risk of GEL 208.9m (£49.03m) in the second quarter - up 55.2% year-on-year - and GEL 405.3m in the first half - up 33.6%.