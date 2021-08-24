Roundup: Edwards earns Minor League honor

Evan Edwards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Bowling Green Hot Rods player Evan Edwards was named High-A East Hitter of the Week, Minor League Baseball announced Monday.

Edwards — a former Southern Guilford standout who also played in the HiToms organization for many years — had a .333 batting average with three home runs, seven RBIs and seven runs during a six game series last week in Greensboro.

Edwards, who played at NC State before being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft by Miami and traded to Tampa Bay, is tied for the team lead with 20 home runs this season. He is also in the top five in hits, runs and RBIs.

The Hot Rods continue their season this week at home against the Rome Braves. They will return to the Triad next month, facing the Winston-Salem Dash on Sept. 7-12.

BOBBY GRANT GOLF OUTING

The second annual Bobby Grant Golf Outing will be held Sept. 19 at Holly Ridge Golf Links in Archdale.

Grant, a High Point-area resident most of his life, was involved in athletics at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Bishop McGuinness and with the Winston-Salem Stealers. He passed away in the fall of 2020.

Opportunities are available to play as an individual or foursome, to sponsor a hole or a team, and also to make donations.

For more information, visit the Bobby Grant Golf Outing page on Facebook or email Suzanne Santomieri at sedg1212@gmail.com.

PREP RESULTS TENNIS SW GUILFORD, PAGE

GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford fell 7-2 against Page in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Monday at Page.

Audrey Serb won in singles while Serb/Anna McGinnis teamed to win in doubles for the Cowgirls (1-2).

BISHOP McGUINNESS, OAK GROVE

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness defeated Oak Grove 6-1 in nonconference girls tennis Monday at Fourth of July Park.

Lourdes Lopez, Izzy Ross, Nina Holton, Adelaide Jernigan and Caroline Gregory won in singles for the Villains (2-1), while Jernigan/Gregory won in doubles.

Jessica Fuchs won for the Grizzlies.

EAST DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON

LEXINGTON — East Davidson defeated Lexington 8-1 in Central Carolina 1A/2A girls tennis Monday at Lexington.

The Golden Eagles improved to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the CCC.

LEDFORD, WEST DAVIDSON

TYRO — Ledford swept West Davidson 9-0 in nonconference girls tennis Monday at West Davidson.

Mila Riggsbee, Abby Dunbar, Kayleigh Batcheck, Brea White, Addison Sage and Zoey Craven won in singles for the Panthers (2-0). Riggsbee/Dunbar, Batcheck/White and Sage/Craven won in doubles.

RAGSDALE, NORTHERN GUILFORD

JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale fell 7-2 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Monday at Ragsdale.

Lexi Honeycutt and Cameron Wright won in singles for the Tigers (1-2 overall, 0-1 conference).

THOMASVILLE, SALISBURY

SALISBURY — Thomasville lost 9-0 against Salisbury in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls tennis Monday at Salisbury.

It was the first match of the season for the Bulldogs.

SOCCER

BISHOP, WEST STOKES

KING — Down at halftime, Bishop McGuinness did all of its scoring in the second half and edged host West Stokes 2-1 in a nonconference match Monday.

Bishop improves to 1-3 while West Stokes drops to 0-2.

OAK GROVE, RANDLEMAN

RANDLEMAN — Oak Grove defeated Randleman 5-0 in nonconference boys soccer Monday at Randleman.

Luke Long scored three goals while Aron Disher and John Carpenter each had a goal and an assist to lead the Grizzlies (1-1). Madio Gislimberti and Hunter Gaslin each added an assist.

Aiden Daugherty made five saves in goal.

NC LEADERSHIP ACADEMY, WOODS CHARTER

KERNERSVILLE — NC Leadership Academy defeated Woods Charter 9-0 in nonconference boys soccer Monday at NCLA.

Anakin Leister scored three goals to lead the Falcons (3-0), who led 4-0 at halftime. David Truhe added two goals and two assists, while Troy Shoemaker had two goals and one assist.

William Lee had one goal and one assist, while Cade Shoemaker chipped in one goal.

VOLLEYBALL

WHEATMORE, LEDFORD

TRINITY — Wheatmore edged Ledford 25-22, 25-21, 25-27, 16-25, 16-14 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Wheatmore.

The Warriors improved to 2-0 while the Panthers dipped to 0-2.