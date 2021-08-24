Candyman Stars on the Film's Impact and Relevancy

Back at the beginning of July, Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX') and Ethan Hawke (Sinister, The Good Lord Bird) checked in from production on Disney+ and Marvel Studios' live-action series Moon Knight in Hungary via travel & culture vlogger Máté Szabi's Instagram post. This time around, we're getting a much more "official" update courtesy on Hawke and late-night host Seth Meyers. Checking in from the production in Budapest, Hawke was asked what made working on the MCU series different from his past work and without missing a beat? It's the NDAs, joking he "had to sign like 10,000 NDAs about what I would and would not say" before joking further (we think?) that he has no interest in abiding by them. Describing the sets as "mind-boggling" and the action as "conjuring ancient gods and we're fighting for good and evil", Hawke was impressed by the overall quality of the production (as if he was being transported to an "alternate universe". As for Hawke's look, Meyers joked that he was looking like infamous cult leader David Koresh but Hawke revealed that Koresh was the inspiration for the look. Oh, and make sure to stick around for how a cup of coffee and The Good Lord Bird brought Hawke and Isaac together.