Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Candyman Stars on the Film's Impact and Relevancy

By Aedan Juvet
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Candyman gears up for his epic cinematic return decades after his first appearance, there's obviously going to be some expectations. Now the stars of the upcoming film are opening up about why this property has been able to survive this long – and what makes it still feel relevant.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Tony Todd
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Adam Producer Says Dwayne Johnson Was Destined To Play The Role

During his ascent up the Hollywood ladder that saw him go from unproven quantity to the biggest star in the industry in little more than a decade, Dwayne Johnson attached himself to a number of projects that eventually faded away into the abyss of development hell. That list includes, but...
Moviesthesource.com

Michael B. Jordan Set to Star in Denzel Washington Directed Film “A Journal for Jordan”

Michael B. Jordan will play the lead in the new Denzel Washington directed film. Yesterday the official trailer for A Journal for Jordan was released. Actor, Michael B. Jordan (Creed, Fruitvale Station) stars in the first trailer for the romantic drama. Directed by Denzel Washington, the film is based on the true life memoir “A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor” by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy.
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Life is sweet for ‘Candyman’ star Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo, who stars in the new “Candyman” sequel and the zombie series “Fear the Walking Dead,” is not a horror fan. It’s been decades, in fact, since he’s seen a scary movie. “Man, no. I don’t watch horror. I was scared,” he says with a laugh. “The last horror...
MoviesComicBook

Candyman: Here's How the New Sequel Connects to the Original Films

The original trilogy of Candyman films, inspired by the Clive Barker short story "The Forbidden," all featured Tony Todd as the titular character, with the announcement that filmmaker Nia DaCosta was developing a new entry into the series immediately igniting questions among fans about how the new film would connect to its predecessors. With Todd himself initially noting that he wasn't involved in the project, some fans assumed it would be an entirely fresh start for the mythology, only for the project to earn descriptions like "spiritual sequel," confirming it wasn't a remake of the source material. With Candyman now landing in theaters, fans have a better idea of how it fits into the overall mythology of the series.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘The Matrix 4’ Gets Its Official Title And First Trailer

The Matrix is back with pretty much the only title that would have made sense after the previous sequels were titled The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix 4 shall henceforth be officially known as The Matrix Resurrections. The announcement was made at the annual CinemaCon convention in...
MoviesPosted by
TIME

Candyman Teases Out New Relevance From a ‘90s Horror Classic

Sometimes a movie arrives at just the right time, as if it were reading society’s collective mind. Candyman , directed by Nia DaCosta , and written by DaCosta, Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld, is one of those movies, a story rippling with ideas that many thinking people are already grappling with—or at least have finally become aware of.
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
Movieslwlies.com

Nia DaCosta: ‘Candyman turns the white-saviour narrative on its head’

The industrious director reveals how she put a personal stamp on her Jordan Peele-produced refit of a horror classic. In an industry where Black female directors are few and far between Nia DaCosta is unprecedented. Her first film Little Woods premiered at Tribeca and won the Nora Ephron Award. After directing some of the finest episodes of Top Boy she was chosen by Jordan Peele to write and direct Candyman. Next she will helm the upcoming Captain Marvel 2, the first sole female Black director on a Marvel film.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Candyman director originally thought it was a real-life story

Whether you've seen Candyman or not, you'll know the basics like saying his name five times in a mirror (don't do it, basically). For Nia DaCosta, who has directed and co-written the new movie in the series, she has revealed to Digital Spy that she originally thought that it was all based on a real-life story and not a movie at all.
MoviesMSNBC

'Candyman' is not a good film. Black people still need it.

I know I’m not alone when I say the thought of watching a movie in theaters these days freaks me out. But if any flick could get me back to the cinema, it would be “Candyman,” the new sequel to the same-titled 1992 horror film. In the words of multihyphenate mogul Issa Rae, I went to root for everybody Black.
MoviesPosted by
The Week

Candyman gives a horror icon painful new relevance

Early on in Nia DaCosta's Candyman, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) unveils his latest work to his girlfriend, Brianna (Teyonah Parris), a painting depicting the brutal killing of a Black man. Asked for her reaction, she sums it up in one word: painful. It's the word that might...
Movies/Film

Black Manta Gets More to Do in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s upward trajectory over the last few years simply can’t be stopped. The Aquaman actor was first introduced to most audiences through his performance as the villainous Black Manta in the billion dollar-grossing comic book movie, and he’s set to reprise his role in the sequel. This time, however, he’ll be enjoying a more significant role and a better script.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Aquaman and The Matrix 4 star lines up next movie role

Aquaman and The Matrix 4 star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has signed on for a role in dystopian crime-thriller By All. The Warner Bros film will follow Abdul-Mateen's character Donte who is struggling in the aftermath of a tragedy, forced to go on the run in a world without police. According...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke on His Character's Look, Marvel Studios Vibe

Back at the beginning of July, Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX') and Ethan Hawke (Sinister, The Good Lord Bird) checked in from production on Disney+ and Marvel Studios' live-action series Moon Knight in Hungary via travel & culture vlogger Máté Szabi's Instagram post. This time around, we're getting a much more "official" update courtesy on Hawke and late-night host Seth Meyers. Checking in from the production in Budapest, Hawke was asked what made working on the MCU series different from his past work and without missing a beat? It's the NDAs, joking he "had to sign like 10,000 NDAs about what I would and would not say" before joking further (we think?) that he has no interest in abiding by them. Describing the sets as "mind-boggling" and the action as "conjuring ancient gods and we're fighting for good and evil", Hawke was impressed by the overall quality of the production (as if he was being transported to an "alternate universe". As for Hawke's look, Meyers joked that he was looking like infamous cult leader David Koresh but Hawke revealed that Koresh was the inspiration for the look. Oh, and make sure to stick around for how a cup of coffee and The Good Lord Bird brought Hawke and Isaac together.
Movies411mania.com

Candyman Strikes Against Foolish Teens In Clip From New Film

A few teenagers try to summon Candyman in a new clip from the upcoming film, and — well, you can guess how it goes. Universal Pictures has released a new clip from the Nia DaCosta-directed film through Fandango, and you can see it below. The film is directed by DaCosta...
MoviesPosted by
101.9 KING FM

First ‘Shang-Chi’ Reviews Call It an Action-Packed Marvel Movie

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had its premiere in Los Angeles last night. (Remember movie premieres? They’re happening again! Sometimes. Hopefully they’re not about to stop again. It feels like they might.) In addition to Marvel execs and stars like Simu Liu and Awkwafina, select members of the press were invited to see it as well, which means that we’ve got our very first early reviews of the film.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

An Oral History of Candyman with Nia DaCosta and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Cand… nah, we’re way too chicken to even try it. And if you’ve seen the trailer for director Nia DaCosta’s spiritual sequel to the early-1990s slasher classic, Candyman, you would be too. The highly anticipated film, from Jordan Peele’s production company Monkeypaw, promises a terrifying and fresh take on the legend of the hooked killer, one that digs into issues like the continual suppression of Black Americans as it delivers its genre thrills.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Tom Hanks' New Sci-Fi Movie Finally Has A Release Date And A First Look

The release of some movies have been more impacted by the on-going pandemic than others, and Miguel Sapochnik's Finch is an excellent example. Originally titled BIOS, the sci-fi film starring Tom Hanks initially went into production all the way back in February 2019, and in the time since then it has repeatedly bounced from release date to release date – going from October 2, 2020 to April 16, 2021, to August 13, 2021, and to August 20, 2021 before being taken off the schedule completely. The feature some big news in the spring when it was announced that Universal Pictures had sold the film to AppleTV+, and while the release date was still left up in the air at the time, we now know when it is coming out, and have gotten our first look.

Comments / 0

Community Policy