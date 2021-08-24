House passes $3.5 trillion budget framework
The House approved a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint Aug. 24 that could enable significant changes to Medicare and Medicaid, according to The Washington Post. The Democratic-held House voted to pass the budget resolution, 220-212, along party lines. The budget plan outlines spending goals that the committees must now detail in legislation. Democratic leaders said they hope to adopt the spending budget next month.www.beckershospitalreview.com
