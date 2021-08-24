Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Call for Entries Issued for 9th Annual Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Success Excellence

Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has issued a call for entries for the 9th Annual 2022 Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Success Excellence. We have expanded the sales and customer service awards program to also include marketing, business development, and operations.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prweb#Success Excellence#American#Women World Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Related
Books & Literaturemartechseries.com

Glia’s Dan Michaeli and Rick DeLisi Create Playbook For Delivering A Five-star Experience For Today’s Customers In “Digital Customer Service,” Published Today by Wiley

Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, announced that Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder, and Rick DeLisi, lead research analyst and co-author of The Effortless Experience, have launched their book: Digital Customer Service: Transforming Customer Experience for an On-Screen World. The book was published by Wiley, and is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and wherever books and eBooks are sold.
Businesstkmagazine.com

BCBSKS Receives Customer Experience Awards of Excellence

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) is proud to announce they are the recipient of SQM’s 2020 Contact Center Industry Customer Experience Award(s) of Excellence, as follows:. Call Center of the Year Award Finalist. Call Center World Class First Call Resolution (FCR) Certification. Highest Email Customer Service Award.
Internetmartechseries.com

Videommerce Introduces a New SaaS Platform to Help Clients Immediately Connect with Customers by Creating Clickable, Easily Translated Videos for Sales, Marketing and Customer Service

‘Sell more products, reduce churn, and onboard new customers in their native language…’. Videommerce officially unveiled its SaaS platform dedicated to helping startups, entrepreneurs, and SMBs build interactive relationships with their customers using dynamic, clickable videos that grab attention and deliver content for exciting, personalized, and fully customizable experiences. Videommerce’s software allows users to upload Google Slides and build attention-grabbing presentations through a series of drag-and-drop scene layers, photos, text editing, animations, and more – all with full editing control. And with an extensive voiceover library of over 10,000 pre-recordings, Videommerce allows you to give each interactive video a professional yet personal touch. Videommerce offers a free introductory plan to get clients started.
Technologymartechseries.com

Appcast Wins Top Recognition at the 2021 International Business Awards

Global business awards program recognizes Appcast Xcelerate as a premier human resources management and talent acquisition solution. Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, announced that it won a 2021 Gold Stevie Award in the “Human Capital Management Solution” category for its programmatic job advertising technology, Xcelerate. In receiving this award, Appcast is recognized for having a leading business technology solution that streamlines human resources management and talent acquisition.
Small Businessmartechseries.com

TriNet Wins Multiple Gold Stevie Awards for its ‘People Matter’ Marketing Campaign and TriNet PeopleForce Annual Conference

Annual International Business Awards recognizes TriNet with five International Stevies for its work celebrating and supporting small and medium-size businesses as they bounce back from the COVID-19 Pandemic. TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the company has won multiple Gold,...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Hispanos Services Optimizes Call Center Efficiency by up to 300% Using the Commbox Omnichannel Customer Communication Solution

Hispanos Services integrated Commbox AI-based solution and improved their call center efficiency by 300%. Hispanos’ CEO & founder: “Commbox helps us achieve much more effective sales without wasting precious resources.”. Hispanos Services, a leading tax and insurance service provider for the Hispanic community in the US, recently powered up its...
Real EstateTimes Union

Inmobi Properties Partners With Side, Offering Buyers and Sellers an Unbeatable Combination of High-quality Service, Local Expertise, and World-class Tech.

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) August 20, 2021. Roberto Mercado today announced Inmobi Properties and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Inmobi Properties, a team with expertise in multiple market sectors, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

The Globee® Awards Issues call for Communications, Marketing, and Public Relations Team and Department Achievement Nominations

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. The Globee® Awards organizer of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 Communications Excellence Awards. The Team Categories Group consists of categories in which achievements of teams and departments in Communications, Marketing, and...
Internetalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jobs and Services On-Demand Platform Launches in Support of Small to Medium-Size Businesses and Solopreneur Communities with Services to Offer

Online Platform Wage Hits 100,000 Monthly Active Users and Raises Initial Pre-Seed Capital to Support Growth. CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / A new company is trailblazing how gig workers and solopreneurs find and secure work with the launch of the Wage app, an on-demand jobs, and services platform with 100,000 users and growing. Wage allows users to post any task and find an experienced professional to get the job done, from landscape professionals and handypersons to dog walkers and computer repair services. The Chicago-based startup promises to become a go-to marketplace for solopreneurs nationwide, serving all verticals as the gig economy shows signs of becoming the new working-class norm.
SoftwareCMSWire

Salesforce Wants Marketing, Sales and Services Leaders Living in a Slack-First World

Salesforce announced yesterday its first product developments around its $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack that happened last December. The product capabilities cater to sales, marketing, service and analytics teams and leadership plans to to make Slack the core platform for each function: sales collaboration, marketing insights and decision-making, customer service support and operations and business analytics.
Economykamcity.com

Co-op Appoints Innovation Chef To Drive Product Development

The Co-op has appointed an awarding winning chef to oversee product creation for its various own-brand ranges, including the ‘GRO’ vegan offering and premium ‘Irresistible’ line. David (Dai) Llewelyn will be the new Executive Innovation Chef for the group’s convenience and wholesale food businesses. He will join Breige Donaghy, Co-op...
BusinessTwice

BrandSource Launches New HR, Omnichannel Initiatives At Convention21

Announced at this week’s Convention21 event by AVB CEO Jim Ristow, AVB/BrandSource is launching two expansive new programs to help the group’s independent dealers maintain their record sales pace and market share gains. The initiatives tackle two of the top constraints to continued sales growth: The labor shortage and the operational divergence between online and in-store shopping.
EconomyAlleyWatch

7 Ways Your Marketing Needs To Meet Today’s Customers

Every business I know is intimately familiar with outbound marketing or pushing your message out to customers through email, newspaper, and television advertising. Only a few really understand the process and value of inbound marketing, for pulling customers to your brand. In my experience, it’s the fastest way to create trust and authenticity in this age of the consumer.
Real Estaterismedia.com

12 Real Estate Developments Win ULI’s Awards for Excellence

Twelve developments from across North America were selected as winners of the 2021 ULI Americas Awards for Excellence. The winners include 10 from the United States and two from Canada. Urban Land Institute (ULI) began the Awards for Excellence program in 1979 to recognize truly superior development efforts in the private, public and nonprofit sectors. Winning projects represent the highest standards of achievement in the land use profession. The winners of the ULI Americas Awards for Excellence become finalists for the 2021 ULI Global Awards for Excellence, competing against projects from Europe and Asia. ULI will announce the winners of the global awards ahead of the ULI Fall Meeting in October.
Technologymartechseries.com

Workato Launches Global Alliance and Strategic Partnership with HCL to Bring New Integration and Automation Solutions to Enterprise Customers

Mutual enterprise customers worldwide can implement Workato integration and automation solutions at scale with the help of HCL’s trusted expert consultants. Workato, the leading and fastest-growing enterprise automation platform, announced a new partnership with HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company. Together, they are introducing ADvantage Workato, a unique set of offerings and integrations with the Workato platform to support end-to-end business transformation through data/application integration and process automation, all with the help of trusted HCL expert consultants.
Economymartechseries.com

Marketers Use Surveys to Measure, Track, and Optimize Previously Hard-to-track Channels

Spot Trender, a leader in advertising testing and consumer insights, partnered with Bottle Rocket and Eicoff to launch a research study on customer acquisition and retention. Bottle Rocket is a leading experience consultancy that provides business strategy, product, design, and technology services that drive business resuts and solve unmet needs. Eicoff is a full-service performance advertising agency that leverages the power of television and audio to drive conversion and grow sales. Both organizations are a part of Ogilvy Experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy