Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi insists his side are focused on overcoming the semi-finals of the MTN8 to reach the final for the first time since 2016. The Brazilians booked their place in the semi-finals of the top eight competition after defeating Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 on penalties after the game ended 2-2 after extra-time at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.