Financial report shows Outer Banks business is booming
According to an August 19 financial report, business on the Outer Banks appears to be booming. During Thursday’s Dare County Tourism Board meeting, board treasurer Ervin Bateman advised that calendar year total receipts are up 93.53 percent over the prior year’s actual totals. According to Bateman, July receipts for June occupancy and prepared meals came in at $1,761,286.20, up 23.83 percent for occupancy and a 41.08 percent improvement for prepared meals over 2020 totals.www.thecoastlandtimes.com
