Museum to host walking tour

SHERIDAN — Museum at the Bighorns will host a walking tour highlighting “Sheridan Disasters” at 10 a.m. Saturday. Sheridan's history has its share of fires and floods that have impacted the community. The tour will feature a walk downtown highlighting where some of these tragic events happened. The incidents on the tour range in date from 1915 to 1960. Attendees will hear stories about communities coming together, landmarks being destroyed and companies that came back from disaster.