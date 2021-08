Secret Agents are so intelligent. It doesn’t matter whether they are working for the government or individuals. No matter how tough the investigation becomes, they also get better. They will amaze you with tactics that leave you wondering how they manage it anyway. It’s like a shadow, you see it now, and the next moment it’s gone. If you ever find yourself eavesdropping on a friend’s conversation, the spy movies will be your best fit. It’s a tricky world that will require you to understand different aspects of the world. Even though they are intelligent people, the individuals under investigation are brilliant, making the task harder. Storytelling alone is complicated, and so is the spying world.