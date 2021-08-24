Reentry Anxiety: The Challenge of Returning to "Normal"

Haramandeep Singh, MD, and Debra Stultz, MD, discuss a case involving a 23-year-old man with schizoaffective disorder and newly diagnosed narcolepsy. Haramandeep Singh, MD: Let’s go on to our next case. This is a little more complicated, but it’s a real-world scenario. I’ll describe the case to you. This is a 23-year-old man with a diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder. He was diagnosed a few years back. He had hypnagogic hallucinations while falling asleep and getting up from sleep, in addition to possible delusions. At that point, the diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder was made, and he was started on olanzapine, which improved his psychotic symptoms, but he continued to be sleepy and have sleep fragmentation at night. He continued to wake up a lot and have a hard time going back to sleep. He had frequent awakenings. He was then referred for additional medical evaluation and testing, and at that point, they made a diagnosis of narcolepsy. He had a PSG [polysomnography] and MSLT [multiple sleep latency test], and then diagnosis was made.