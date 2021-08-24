Cancel
July Crush Data Ends a Record Year

By Cliff Jamieson
dtnpf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatistics Canada reported 816,993 metric tons of canola were crushed in July, the smallest monthly crush in five months as producers swept bin bottoms to fill trucks. Despite tight stocks, the July crush was still higher than the 806,868 mt crushed in July 2020. Over the course of the 2020-21...

