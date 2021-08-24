Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan, WY

Proceeds from raffle to benefit Chamber

By From Staff Reports
Sheridan Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERIDAN — First Federal Bank and Trust has sponsored a raffle for a trip for two to Las Vegas, the proceeds from which will benefit the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce. The trip will include roundtrip airfare from Sheridan, private roundtrip airport transfers, free concierge reservation service, three days and two nights at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, all room-related taxes, $350 gift card for dining and spa and tickets to a show.

www.thesheridanpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan County, WY
Lifestyle
County
Sheridan County, WY
Local
Wyoming Society
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Sheridan, WY
State
Illinois State
Sheridan, WY
Lifestyle
Sheridan, WY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wynn Las Vegas#The Raffle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas emerges as new battleground in abortion fight

The nationwide battle over abortion is now focused squarely on Texas after the state's "fetal heartbeat" law went into effect Wednesday. While opponents were hoping the Supreme Court would intervene before the midnight deadline, the inaction by the justices means the second most populous state has the country’s most restrictive abortion law, one that curtails access for millions of women.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as the flames raged toward Nevada. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August in the Sierra Nevada range, still threatened...
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.

Comments / 0

Community Policy