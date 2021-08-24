Proceeds from raffle to benefit Chamber
First Federal Bank and Trust has sponsored a raffle for a trip for two to Las Vegas, the proceeds from which will benefit the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce. The trip will include roundtrip airfare from Sheridan, private roundtrip airport transfers, free concierge reservation service, three days and two nights at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, all room-related taxes, $350 gift card for dining and spa and tickets to a show.
