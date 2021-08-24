Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Caldor Fire, moving closer to Lake Tahoe, threatens 17,000 structures

By Catherine Garcia
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

California's Caldor Fire is moving closer to Lake Tahoe, leaving firefighters, residents, and the recreational area's many resorts on edge. The blaze ignited on Aug.14 a few miles south of Grizzly Flats in El Dorado County. Since then, it has burned 184 square miles and destroyed 455 homes. Firefighters have been working nonstop to try to put out the fire, but it is only 9 percent contained and threatening more than 17,000 structures. A dozen major fires are burning in California now, with 14,000 firefighters trying to put them out. Heavy smoke is drifting into northern Nevada, and schools in Reno were closed on Monday and Tuesday because it's not safe for children to breathe in the air.

theweek.com

Comments / 0

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caldor#Lake Tahoe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Environmenttetongravity.com

​The Caldor Fire Is Now Engulfing South Lake Tahoe

California’s Caldor Fire is just one of many burning rampantly across the West, but just took an ominous turn as it heads straight to Lake Tahoe. As of Monday morning, residents of South Lake Tahoe stand under mandatory evacuation orders with the fire racing towards the lake. On Sunday evening, photographers captured the fire burning through Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort. Luckily no major structure damage was reported, but images show the ski area’s snowmaking guns spraying water on massive flames in an attempt to combat the blaze. Fire managers are warning that weather conditions including triple-digit temperatures and high winds will likely make the situation worse over the coming days.
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Caldor Fire Update: Cabins Burning Near Echo Summit; Evacuation Warning Issued For Tahoe Basin

STRAWBERRY (CBS SF) — The massive Caldor Fire advanced toward Echo Summit Sunday afternoon, burning cabins near Camp Sacramento as crews raced to build protection lines at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort and residents were ordered to evacuate their homes in Myers, Fallen Leaf Lake and Christmas Valley. The El Dorado Sheriff Department issued the evacuation orders along Highway 89 as the fire inched ever closer to the Tahoe Basin while their counterparts in Alpine County also ordered residents from their homes along Highway 88 including the Kirkwood Ski Resort. Hours later, the El Dorado County sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the...
South Lake Tahoe, CAactionnewsnow.com

Crews struggle to stop Caldor Fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters are trying to box in a California wildfire that's advancing toward Lake Tahoe and has shrouded the popular vacation spot in ash and yellow smoke. The Caldor Fire is less than 20 miles southwest of the lake that straddles the California-Nevada...
South Lake Tahoe, CAkubaradio.com

EVACUATION ORDERS AT LAKE TAHOE AS CALDOR FIRE NEARS

Residents near Lake Tahoe are being evacuated ahead of a fast-moving wildfire. Evacuation warnings were issued Sunday night for the town of South Lake Tahoe as firefighters struggle to contain the massive Caldor Fire, which has consumed over 168-thousand acres and is only 13-percent contained. Additionally, the remaining area of...
foxla.com

South Lake Tahoe under evacuation warning due to approaching fire

All of South Lake Tahoe was put under an evacuation warning Sunday as the massive Caldor Fire crept dangerously closer toward the mountain town. The warning applies to other parts of the Lake Tahoe Basin as well. New evacuation orders took effect in parts of El Dorado and Alpine counties.
South Lake Tahoe, CAKRON4

Caldor Fire impacts Lake Tahoe travel

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of South Lake Tahoe on Thursday issued a local emergency proclamation as the Caldor Fire continues to grow. In a statement, the city said it activated its Emergency Operations Center on Aug. 21 to monitor the progress of the fire. Over the past...

Comments / 0

Community Policy