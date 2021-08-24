August: A time of transition and new beginnings

WOW! I can’t believe that August has finally arrived yet again, and the leaves will soon be turning and falling. I still remember the first week in May marking the end of the spring semester, and how everyone was looking forward to the summer to escape, to unwind and to soak in a straight twelve-hours of sunshine each day till fall succeeds. Oh, what joy it was to see the sunset past eight in the nights, watch raindrops fall in the evenings, take afternoon siestas and soon after to see the beautiful rainbow right from a distance while having a vanilla ice cream with a hint of butterscotch in a cone. Now that’s what a vacation is all about!