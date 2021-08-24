Cancel
Boston, MA

August: A time of transition and new beginnings

By Katrina Liu
Daily Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second I woke up on Aug. 1, two things happened: I blasted “august” by Taylor Swift on repeat, and I felt a tornado of sorts forming in my brain. August has always been a month of transition for me, especially in the last couple of years. As I’m writing this in the midst of packing to return to BU, packing up simultaneously feels familiar and completely different. Long-time family friends keep asking me how old I am now and what year of college I’m going into, and it feels weird to tell them that I’m a junior.

dailyfreepress.com

