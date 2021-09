Pandemic? What pandemic? On a recent Friday night in Bethesda, Maryland, the restaurant Medium Rare was a packed house. Yet, nothing here may ever be quite the same. "COVID was an awakening, at least for me and independent restaurants," said co-owner Mark Bucher. He told "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty that, these days, the hospitality industry has to offer more to attract workers – and to keep them.