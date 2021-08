All non-urgent community blood testing by GPs and other health services has been stopped by NHS England today as the nationwide shortage of blood collection tubes became “critical”.In a new alert to the health service on Thursday, NHS England also told hospitals they needed to reduce the amount of blood test requests by doctors by 25 per cent.NHS trusts have been warned they need to put plans in place to help each other out if some organisations come close to running out of tubes.NHS England said the shortage of blood collection tubes was likely to get worse before it gets...