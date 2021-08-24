Half of Cobb fully vaccinated, booster dose available for immunocompromised

On September 3rd, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman to share information regarding third doses for immunocompromised residents and preparation for booster shots in the coming months. People with moderately to severely compromised immune systems are currently eligible for a third shot at this time and can find a clinic nearby at vaccine.howardcountymd.gov. For the general population, booster shots have not yet been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) but will be recommended many months after residents received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Photos of the event can be found here.