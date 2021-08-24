Half of Cobb fully vaccinated, booster dose available for immunocompromised
Aug. 24—As the delta variant continues to cause a skyrocket in COVID-19 infections, about half of Cobb County residents are fully vaccinated. Cases in the county have been rising since early July, according to Georgia Department of Public Health data. Cobb is averaging 321 cases per day as of Tuesday. The case surge has eclipsed the one that occurred in summer 2020 but is not yet as bad as the one in January, when cases topped 500 per day.www.tribuneledgernews.com
