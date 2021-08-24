Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Calls for ‘cruel’ and ‘antiquated’ Vagrancy Act to be scrapped

Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt comes six months after Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said the act should be ‘consigned to history’. Campaigners and cross-party MPs are calling for the Government to scrap an “antiquated” law that the Housing Secretary six months ago said should be abolished. Robert Jenrick told Parliament in February that the...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Layla Moran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Vagrancy#Uk#Parliament#Ministry Of Justice#The Cities Of London#Labour#Democrat#Dickensian#Ministry Of Housing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon urges Boris Johnson to resettle ‘substantially’ more Afghan refugees

Boris Johnson must urgently rethink the UK’s resettlement scheme for people in Afghanistan to save lives at immediate risk from the Taliban, Nicola Sturgeon has warned.Scotland’s first minister has urged the prime minister to increase the commitment to welcome 5,000 refugees in the next year and a total of 20,000 Afghan refugees over the “long-term”.In a letter to Mr Johnson, the SNP leader said: “We are concerned that the commitment to resettle 20,000 refugees in ‘the long-term’ and just 5,000 in the first year is not sufficient in the context of the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding.”Ms Sturgeon added: “We believe a...
JobsPosted by
The Independent

Former Taxpayers’ Alliance boss handed taxpayer-funded job by Priti Patel

The former head of the right-wing campaign group which campaigns for lower government spending has been given a top government job working alongside home secretary Priti Patel.Jonathan Isaby, the former chief executive of the Taxpayers’ Alliance, announced he was become Ms Patel’s communications chief at the Home Office.The Brexiteer – who has repeatedly railed against “wasteful” government spending – said he was “excited” to take up a new role in the civil service.“Delighted to share that this week I have taken up a job in the civil service as communications private secretary to home secretary Priti Patel in her...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Labour councillor condemned for suggesting ‘home guard’ volunteers track down migrants

A Labour councillor has been condemned for suggesting Britons set up a “home guard” volunteer force to help track down migrants who have come across the English Channel and hand them over to the authorities.Brendan Chilton, leader of the Labour group on Ashford Borough Council, said a volunteer body could support the Border Force agency in identifying migrants arriving via the Kent coastline.The councillor tweeted: “It’s quite clear the Channel migrant crisis is not going away. The government haven’t got a clue. How many are arriving and then disappearing? Perhaps we need to form a sort of ‘Home Guard’...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Home Office plans to keep housing migrants at ‘squalid’ barracks site in defiance of court ruling

Boris Johnson’s government will continue to hold migrants at a former army barracks in Kent in defiance of a court ruling which deemed the facility “unsafe” and “squalid”.The Home Office has decided to carry on using the Napier Barracks for asylum seekers despite a High Court judge deciding that the facility failed to meet the “minimum standard” for accommodation, it has emerged.Campaigners had hoped the government would only use the site on a temporary basis during the pandemic – after the Home Office agreed with the Ministry of Defence it would be used until September 2021.But groups working with migrants...
PoliticsBBC

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey wants to target Tory heartlands

As photo opportunities go, knocking down a pile of blue boxes with an orange mallet wasn't exactly subtle. But that was never the intention. On the morning of the Liberal Democrats' victory in the Chesham and Amersham by-election in June, leader Sir Ed Davey's stunt demonstrated clearly, if a little clunkily, what his party hoped to achieve.
AfghanistanThe Guardian

Afghan refugees likely to have problems finding suitable UK housing

Afghan asylum seekers arriving in Britain could experience problems securing suitable housing after ministers ignored the advice of their own officials about how to increase the pool of available accommodation. Pressure on asylum and refugee accommodation is likely to increase due to the influx of Afghans fleeing the Taliban. Guardian...
EconomyShropshire Star

UK Government urged to scrap plans to axe £20 Universal Credit increase

Ministers from Holyrood, Cardiff and Stormont joined forces to put pressure on Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey. Ministers from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have called on the UK Government to scrap plans to axe the £20 increase to Universal Credit and instead make the higher rate of payment permanent.
PoliticsShropshire Star

Salmond considers further legal action after book reveals ‘misconduct finding’

The former first minister said he was now consulting with lawyers on a number of issues. Former first minister Alex Salmond is considering further legal action after “leaked extracts” from a Scottish Government investigation reportedly found his behaviour amounted to sexual misconduct. Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans, Scotland’s most senior civil...
PoliticsShropshire Star

Greens to be formally appointed to Scottish Government as Holyrood returns

It comes after a co-operation agreement between the two pro-independence parties. Nicola Sturgeon will set out details of her Government’s deal with the Greens as Holyrood returns after the summer recess. The first day of business is also expected to see Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater formally appointed as junior...
U.K.Shropshire Star

MPs and peers call for ban on ‘cruel’ fur sales

The group of more than 100 parliamentarians said banning the sale of fur could also help prevent future pandemics. Allowing fur to be sold in the UK is “effectively outsourcing animal cruelty”, a cross-party group of MPs and peers has said. The group of 102 parliamentarians has written to Environment...
JobsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Patel hands ex-Taxpayers’ Alliance boss top job, as Sturgeon criticises Cambo plans

Jonathan Isaby, the former head of the right-wing campaign group which petitions for lower government spending, has been given a top taxpayer-funded job working alongside home secretary Priti Patel. The ex-CEO of the Taxpayers’ Alliance announced today he is now Ms Patel’s communications chief at the Home Office – having previously criticised government spending on communications staff, including bashing “unnecessary” PR jobs in the NHS.“Delighted to share that this week I have taken up a job in the civil service as communications private secretary to home secretary Priti Patel,” Mr Isaby, a staunch Brexiteer, said. “Excited to get started in the new role.”Elsewhere, Scotland’s first minister has called on Boris Johnson to “reassess” plans for the new Cambo oil field near Shetland following an outcry by climate campaigners. In a letter to the PM, Nicola Sturgeon said the UK government should rethink licenses for the waters around Shetland where no development had yet taken place. Make part-time furlough scheme permanent to protect workers during recessions, unions sayGovernment spending just 0.01% of GDP on fighting climate crisisKemi Badenoch ‘lined up to replace Gavin Williamson as education secretary’Former Tory minister investigated over email sent to Treasury on behalf of bank
Public HealthBBC

Boris Johnson will not isolate after Covid case among staff

Downing Street says Boris Johnson will not self-isolate, after a member of his staff tested positive for Covid during a trip to Scotland. No 10 said the visit was carried out in line with Covid protocols, and the prime minister has not been in close contact with a positive case.
Politicsbisnow.com

Black Country Plan Enters The Political Dead Zone

The long slow journey toward providing 1,300 acres of new commercial development land and 76,000 new homes in the Black Country has fallen into the hole called politics. The Black Country Plan, in preparation since 2017, began the latest stage of public consultation earlier this month. But the plan, which...
EconomyThe Independent

The coming battle over the cut in universal credit is a big test for Labour

Something unusual happened on Monday. The Labour Party announced a new policy. Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow work and pensions secretary, delivered a speech in which he set out what a Labour government would do with universal credit, now the main benefit for the unemployed and those in low-paid work. According to the House of Commons library, 62 per cent of households on benefits in Great Britain are now on universal credit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy