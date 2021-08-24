Cancel
Titans' COVID outbreak up to 4; Vrabel got antibody therapy

By TERESA M. WALKER
yourvalley.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have ramped up precautions at their team headquarters with their COVID-19 outbreak growing to four, and coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday he received a monoclonal antibody treatment under doctor's advice. Vrabel remains in quarantine at his home, having missed practices Monday and Tuesday...

yourvalley.net

