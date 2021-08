The shocking extreme weather of late, from record-shattering heat waves in the West to flood-inducing rainfall in the East and Europe, comes as no surprise to scientists who warned for decades that we are heading toward climate catastrophe. Those warnings go back to 1988 when then-NASA scientist Dr. James Hansen testified before Congress that ''we can ascribe with a high degree of confidence a cause and effect relationship between the greenhouse effect and observed warming.'' The “greenhouse effect” Dr. Hansen referred to is the additional carbon dioxide humans have emitted by burning coal, oil and gas. As more CO2 accumulates, more heat is trapped in the atmosphere.