Living in the Wait: book provides resource for people struggling with infertility

Rainbow Rosé is a unique white wine that originally debuted in 2020, but was re-released in late June by Infinity Beverages Winery and Distillery. Incorporating Riesling, Moscato, and Syrah, this semi-sweet full-bodied wine features refreshing notes of strawberry – described by many as “truly refreshing” and “the most robust rosé I’ve ever had.” Rainbow Rosé is special for another reason, as it is released each year on the birthday of the owners’ daughter, who was a rainbow baby (that is, a child born to a family who previously lost a child due to miscarriage or stillbirth or after infertility). The wine is a reminder that after a storm or dark time, a rainbow may be created. 100% of the net profits for Rainbow Rosé are donated to local families who struggle with infertility. Rainbow Rose will be available for $24.99 while supplies last.Learn more at infinitybeverages.com.