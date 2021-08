When a family of beavers was spotted on a river in Devon, they immediately captured the hearts of people in the surrounding towns and villages. Nestled among the quiet bends of the River Otter, the family was filmed grooming each other and playing together, confirming months of rumours about the sleek brown creatures and their fabled return to England after 400 years.Six years on from this discovery, there are around 20 separate family groups all co-existing on the river. It is hoped that the engineer animals will soon become a common sighting in England’s waterways. The government opens a...