Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Explosion Rocks Selma Convention Center, Heavily Damaging It

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities say an explosion rocked an Alabama convention center, heavily damaging the building but causing no injuries. An explosion rocked an Alabama convention center, heavily damaging the building but causing no injuries, authorities said. The cause of the Monday night blast at Selma’s convention center was not immediately known, Al.com...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selma#Accident#The Selma Times Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Selma, ALWrcbtv.com

Natural gas blamed for explosion at Selma community center

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — An explosion that damaged Selma's city convention center on Monday was caused by a natural gas problem, the mayor told city leaders. The Selma Times-Journal reported that Mayor James Perkins Jr. told a City Council meeting on Tuesday that Spire, a natural gas utility, had accepted responsibility for the explosion, which dislodged bricks and left cracks in walls at the Carl C. Morgan Convention Center.
Lewes, DEWMDT.com

Fire heavily damages Lewes home

LEWES, Del. – Delaware Fire Marshals say a fire that heavily damaged a Lewes home Wednesday evening was accidental. We’re told the blaze was reported shortly before 7 p.m. in the 35000 block of Peregrine Road. Firefighters arrived on scene with visible flames coming from the garage. Deputy fire marshals...
Danville, KYWKYT 27

Four apartments heavily damaged in Danville fire

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Danville Fire Department is investigating what caused a large fire at an apartment building on Saturday. Danville firefighters say four apartments at the building on Balasa Drive, near Stanford Road, were heavily damaged in the fire. There were no reports of any injuries. Firefighters say...
Chehalis, WAChronicle

Dumpster Fire Causes $20,000 in Damage to Rent-A-Center

A fire that spread from a dumpster to the exterior siding of the Rent-A-Center in the 2000 block of Borst Avenue Wednesday morning caused roughly $20,000 in damages, fire crews estimated. Fire crews with Riverside Fire Authority and Chehalis Fire responded to reports of the blaze just after 8 a.m....
Clay City, KYwymt.com

Large fire heavily damages historic building in Powell County

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - A large fire broke out early Sunday morning in a building in downtown Clay City, causing extensive damage. Powell County officials say the fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Main Street. We’re told the building is more than 100 years old and was once the Clay City Restaurant.
Law EnforcementPosted by
NewsOne

Cops Identify Deranged White Man Who Ran Up On Black Newscaster Reporting On Hurricane Ida

Listen: There is already an exhaustingly long list of things Black people can’t do without white people coming to mind our business. We can’t walk down streets in predominately white neighborhoods; we can’t shop; we can’t chill at the park; we can’t hang flags in from of our own homes; and now, we can’t be journalists live on the air reporting on a Category 4 hurricane that landed in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.
Georgia Staternbcincy.com

Young Black Man Viciously Beaten By Police In Georgia: Report

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Another young Black man was viciously beaten by police, this time in Douglas, Georgia. According to local news outlet DouglasNOW.com, Pernell Harris, 29, was nearly beaten to death by Coffee County Police last week. Now, Harris’ family and the Coffee County chapter of the NAACP are looking for answers.
California StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Drug Pipeline From California To Western Pennsylvania Dismantled, 47 Indicted

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 50 people are facing charges after authorities dismantled a drug pipeline from California to western Pennsylvania. Forty-seven people have been charged with narcotics trafficking, money laundering and firearms violations in six separate but related indictments after “Operation Return To Sender.” The nine-month-long wiretrap operation investigated drug trafficking in and around Allegheny, Jefferson and Clearfield counties. The takedown was a joint effort between multiple law enforcement agencies like the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, state police and Pittsburgh Police. “In the last two years, we have seen methamphetamine distribution on the rise in western Pennsylvania,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Kaufman. “Through Operation Return to Sender, we have shut down a major California to western Pennsylvania drug pipeline and improved the quality of life for our citizens.”
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Man Drowns in Manure Pit in Colorado

A man that was working in the dairy industry in Colorado, unfortunately, passed away in an extremely horrible manner. The man, Juan Panzo Temoxtle, was a Mexican immigrant working in Colorado in hopes of eventually being able to purchase a new home for his family in Mexico. Unfortunately, Temoxtle passed away while training for a new job at a dairy farm in LaSalle, Colorado in a disturbing manner.
Canby, ORcanbyfirst.com

Body Found in Flaming Car outside Canby; CCSO Investigating

Law enforcement are investigating the case of a person found dead in a flaming car in west Canby Friday afternoon. Deputy John Wildhaber, spokesman for the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, said emergency responders were called to the scene of a car fire near North Birch and Northwest Territorial Road, just east of the Molalla River, at approximately 1 p.m. Friday.
AccidentsKSNB Local4

Pilot walks away from plane crash in Fillmore County

NEAR FAIRMONT, Neb. (KSNB) - A pilot from Arkansas walked away after his experimental plane crashed Friday morning in a Nebraska cornfield. Fillmore County Sheriff Bill Burgess said the crash happened around 7 a.m. Burgess said Peter Muller of Clinton, Arkansas told him that his plane lost power while he was trying to fly between Manhattan, Kansas and Grand Island. The plane crashed into a cornfield just north of Highway 6 about four miles west of Fairmont.

Comments / 0

Community Policy