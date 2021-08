Just a few weeks ago, JR Smith revealed to the world that he would be heading back to school to pursue a degree in liberal studies. After years of glory in the NBA, Smith decided it was time to pursue an education full time, and as it turns out, he will also be playing some golf with his new school. As a student at North Carolina A&T University, Smith is already becoming a celebrity on campus, although, if you were to ask him, he would tell you his stay at the school is simply all business.