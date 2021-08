"This is truly so very good! It's super unique and seriously easier than it looks – so try it out this week!" says Rachel Maser, mom of four and founder/creator of the clean eating blog, Clean Food Crush®. "Zucchini is available year round in the U.S., but it’s at its peak season right now and very affordable. Grab some at the farmer’s market or from a neighbor’s back yard. Be sure to adjust seasonings to your personal preferences. Love garlic? Add more. Have a favorite herb or spice? Throw it in there!"